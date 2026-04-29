Hovde Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Renasant (NYSE:RNST) Stock

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Hovde Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Hovde Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Renasant from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Renasant from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Renasant alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. 1,249,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,582. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.90. Renasant has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $278.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Renasant news, EVP Mark Jeanfreau sold 6,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $227,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,468,715.36. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,350 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $52,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $646,537.20. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $752,333. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,226 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Renasant

Here are the key news stories impacting Renasant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted diluted EPS ~$0.93–$0.94 (vs. consensus ~$0.84) and revenue ~ $278.5M, driven by higher net income year-over-year; management highlighted improved efficiency and ROE. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted diluted EPS ~$0.93–$0.94 (vs. consensus ~$0.84) and revenue ~ $278.5M, driven by higher net income year-over-year; management highlighted improved efficiency and ROE. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (up $0.01, ~4.3% increase), reinforcing shareholder returns and yielding ~2.4% on an annualized basis. Read More.

Dividend increase — Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (up $0.01, ~4.3% increase), reinforcing shareholder returns and yielding ~2.4% on an annualized basis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks accelerated — Company repurchased $75M in Q1 and an additional $25M in April; Board raised remaining repurchase authorization by $100M (≈$136.8M available), a clear capital-return signal. Read More.

Buybacks accelerated — Company repurchased $75M in Q1 and an additional $25M in April; Board raised remaining repurchase authorization by $100M (≈$136.8M available), a clear capital-return signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deposits and liquidity shift — deposits rose ~$626M (seasonal public fund inflows contributed), and securities purchases increased, which supports funding but may weigh on margin mix. Read More.

Deposits and liquidity shift — deposits rose ~$626M (seasonal public fund inflows contributed), and securities purchases increased, which supports funding but may weigh on margin mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and feature pieces revisiting the investment case and assumptions — useful for longer-term thesis but not immediate drivers. Read More.

Analyst commentary and feature pieces revisiting the investment case and assumptions — useful for longer-term thesis but not immediate drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Loan growth slowed — loans fell ~$71.8M (1.5% annualized) quarter-to-quarter, which could cap future NII growth if the trend continues. Read More.

Loan growth slowed — loans fell ~$71.8M (1.5% annualized) quarter-to-quarter, which could cap future NII growth if the trend continues. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mild margin and credit pressure — net interest income and NIM were slightly down quarter-to-quarter (NIM ~3.87%, adjusted NIM ~3.61%) and nonperforming loans rose to 1.06%, raising vigilance on credit trends. Read More.

Mild margin and credit pressure — net interest income and NIM were slightly down quarter-to-quarter (NIM ~3.87%, adjusted NIM ~3.61%) and nonperforming loans rose to 1.06%, raising vigilance on credit trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity — recent insider sales and large institutional reductions by some managers may pressure sentiment near-term. Read More.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Renasant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Renasant wasn't on the list.

While Renasant currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here