HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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HP Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.01 on Thursday. HP has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of HP by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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