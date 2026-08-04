H&R Block (HRB) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $1.1179 billion for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 391,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,290 shares of the company's stock worth $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 976,069 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,542,000 after buying an additional 652,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,268 shares of the company's stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 611,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 335.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 749,298 shares of the company's stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 577,200 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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