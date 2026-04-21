H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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H&R Block Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:HRB opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.32. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 176.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. H&R Block's payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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