HSBC (HSBC) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $18.6594 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 2:45 AM ET.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect HSBC to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HSBC alerts: Sign Up

HSBC Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. HSBC has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $104.33.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Key Stories Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC will hire more than 100 AI specialists and 100 wealth relationship managers in Singapore. The expansion targets AI adoption and higher-fee wealth-management businesses, reinforcing the bank’s Asian growth strategy and potentially improving long-term revenue growth and operating efficiency. Reuters article on HSBC Singapore hiring

HSBC will hire more than 100 AI specialists and 100 wealth relationship managers in Singapore. The expansion targets AI adoption and higher-fee wealth-management businesses, reinforcing the bank’s Asian growth strategy and potentially improving long-term revenue growth and operating efficiency. Positive Sentiment: HSBC is reportedly close to selling its Australian loan book, valued at more than $30 billion, to Blackstone’s credit arm. A transaction could streamline the balance sheet, reduce exposure to a noncore portfolio and release capital for faster-growing or higher-return businesses, although the deal remains subject to completion. Report on Blackstone nearing HSBC Australian loan-book deal

HSBC is reportedly close to selling its Australian loan book, valued at more than $30 billion, to Blackstone’s credit arm. A transaction could streamline the balance sheet, reduce exposure to a noncore portfolio and release capital for faster-growing or higher-return businesses, although the deal remains subject to completion. Positive Sentiment: The bank is tapping debt-capital-markets leaders across the United States and Middle East. The appointments indicate an effort to strengthen fee-generating investment-banking activity in important regional markets. Bloomberg article on HSBC debt-capital-markets hires

The bank is tapping debt-capital-markets leaders across the United States and Middle East. The appointments indicate an effort to strengthen fee-generating investment-banking activity in important regional markets. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC is raising mortgage rates in the United Kingdom for the second time in one week. Higher rates may support lending margins, but they could also weaken mortgage demand and increase affordability pressure for customers. Article on HSBC increasing UK mortgage rates

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 80.5% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HSBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HSBC wasn't on the list.

While HSBC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here