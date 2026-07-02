HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.50 and last traded at $97.5740, with a volume of 147272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.81.

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Trending Headlines about HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $334.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. HSBC's payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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