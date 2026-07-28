HSBC Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF)

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the stock. HSBC's target price indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock's previous close.

KOF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.17.

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Coca Cola Femsa Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,378. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $116.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca‑Cola FEMSA NYSE: KOF is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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