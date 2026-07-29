Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $554.3750.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,116,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,567 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,022,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $608,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $539,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $507,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hubbell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Hubbell reported adjusted earnings of $5.52 per share, above the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.71 billion versus estimates of $1.66 billion. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $4.93 in the prior-year quarter. Hubbell second-quarter earnings report

Hubbell reported adjusted earnings of $5.52 per share, above the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.71 billion versus estimates of $1.66 billion. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $4.93 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Hubbell raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Management now expects EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, above the $19.98 consensus, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion, exceeding the roughly $6.6 billion analyst forecast. The improved guidance signals continued demand and operating momentum. Hubbell raises 2026 outlook

Management now expects EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, above the $19.98 consensus, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion, exceeding the roughly $6.6 billion analyst forecast. The improved guidance signals continued demand and operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The dividend was maintained at $1.42 per share quarterly. The payment is scheduled for September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31, providing continued income support for investors. Hubbell dividend announcement

The payment is scheduled for September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s valuation leaves room for profit-taking. With shares trading near $483.50, Hubbell has a market capitalization of approximately $25.6 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 28.6. Strong results may have been largely anticipated, limiting the immediate upside reaction.

With shares trading near $483.50, Hubbell has a market capitalization of approximately $25.6 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 28.6. Strong results may have been largely anticipated, limiting the immediate upside reaction. Negative Sentiment: Put-option activity surged. Investors purchased 3,505 put options, nearly 10 times the typical daily volume, indicating increased hedging or bearish short-term positioning. This may have contributed to pressure on the shares, although options activity alone does not establish a fundamental deterioration.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $483.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.27 and a 200-day moving average of $497.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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