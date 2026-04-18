Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Up 2.7%

HUBB opened at $535.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day moving average is $468.99. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $325.08 and a fifty-two week high of $548.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,386,161.40. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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