HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to "Hold"

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair lowered HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.32.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $231.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $169.63 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $3,654,114. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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