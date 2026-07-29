HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, Zacks reports. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from HudBay Minerals' conference call:

Strong financial performance and balance sheet: Hudbay reported record trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion, more than $100 million in quarterly free cash flow, over $1 billion of liquidity, and a net cash position of $80 million.

Hudbay reported record trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion, more than $100 million in quarterly free cash flow, over $1 billion of liquidity, and a net cash position of $80 million. The company reaffirmed 2026 production guidance across its operating regions and improved consolidated cash cost guidance, citing higher throughput, operating efficiencies, and strong gold by-product credits that offset fuel and input-cost inflation.

Copper Mountain delivered record quarterly throughput since Hudbay’s acquisition, while the primary SAG mill repair has been completed; management expects the operation to reach its permitted 50,000-ton-per-day capacity in the second half and access higher-grade ore later this year.

Copper World’s definitive feasibility study is expected to show higher capital costs than the 2023 pre-feasibility study due to inflation and scope changes, although management said the project remains economically robust and a final investment decision is still targeted for later in 2026.

The completed Arizona Sonoran acquisition adds the Cactus copper project and expands Hudbay’s U.S. growth pipeline; management expects staged development of Copper World, Cactus, and Mason to provide a path toward roughly 500,000 tons of annual copper production by the middle of the next decade.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts: Sign Up

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

HudBay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. HudBay Minerals's payout ratio is presently 1.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 107.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 513.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Barclays boosted their target price on HudBay Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on HudBay Minerals from $33.50 to $29.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HudBay Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HudBay Minerals wasn't on the list.

While HudBay Minerals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here