HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Time to Buy?

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM's share price traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.5010. 830,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,870,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $33.50 to $29.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,143,172 shares of the mining company's stock worth $658,010,000 after buying an additional 22,169,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,391,356 shares of the mining company's stock worth $172,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,502,218 shares of the mining company's stock worth $159,111,000 after acquiring an additional 986,278 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,178,626 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $202,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HudBay Minerals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,457,298 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $187,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,023 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

Further Reading

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