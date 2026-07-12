HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Bank of America reduced their price target on HudBay Minerals from $33.50 to $29.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.67.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBM

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 0.3%

HBM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 662.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,273,384 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $64,783,000 after buying an additional 3,712,572 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,502,218 shares of the mining company's stock worth $159,111,000 after buying an additional 986,278 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,709,453 shares of the mining company's stock worth $113,355,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key HudBay Minerals News

Here are the key news stories impacting HudBay Minerals this week:

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HudBay Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HudBay Minerals wasn't on the list.

While HudBay Minerals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here