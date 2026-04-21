Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Shares Down 0.1% - Here's What Happened

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Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Hugo Boss AG ( ETR:BOSS Get Free Report ) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €37.31 and last traded at €37.70. 252,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.03.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

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