Free Trial
â†’ Revealed: The World’s First Trillion-Dollar Robot (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Shares Down 0.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hugo Boss logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 0.1% — Hugo Boss traded as low as €37.31 and last at €37.70 during mid-day trading, with 252,933 shares changing hands (a 21% decline from average volume).
  • Valuation and financials: market cap €/USD roughly $2.64 billion, P/E 12.37, PEG 2.06, beta 0.77, with leverage and liquidity metrics of debt-to-equity 76.88, quick ratio 0.44 and current ratio 1.63.
  • Company profile: Hugo Boss designs and sells apparel, shoes and accessories worldwide under the BOSS and HUGO brands through owned stores, shop-in-shops, outlets, franchises and online; headquartered in Metzingen, Germany and founded in 1924.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS - Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €37.31 and last traded at €37.70. 252,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.75.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.03.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hugo Boss Right Now?

Before you consider Hugo Boss, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hugo Boss wasn't on the list.

While Hugo Boss currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines