Hugo Boss Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Hugo Boss ETR: BOSS reported a 9% currency-adjusted decline in second-quarter sales as weak consumer demand and the company’s planned strategic realignment weighed on volumes, while gross margin, inventory levels and cash generation improved.

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Grieder said 2026 is intended to be “a deliberate year of realignment” under the company’s CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN strategy, which prioritizes profitability, cash generation and distribution quality over short-term sales volume. The strategy is centered on brand, distribution and operational excellence.

“The progress achieved in the second quarter confirms that these actions are working, especially when it comes to gross margin expansion, inventory optimization, and cash generation,” Grieder said.

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Sales pressure across brands and regions

Second-quarter sales declined 9% on a currency-adjusted basis. BOSS revenue fell 8%, which management attributed in part to measures intended to improve brand equity and profitability, particularly in womenswear. HUGO revenue decreased 14% as the company continued repositioning the brand around a more focused assortment and contemporary tailoring.

By region, EMEA revenue declined 13%, affected by softer local demand, reduced tourism and lower Middle East traffic following geopolitical developments. The Americas declined 1%, with resilient U.S. brick-and-mortar performance and moderate Latin American growth. Asia-Pacific sales fell 5%, reflecting lower revenue in China and Southeast Asia-Pacific, though Japan performed comparatively well.

Retail sales fell 8%, as softer traffic and store-network optimization contributed to a 4% reduction in net selling space. Comparable brick-and-mortar store sales were down 6%. Wholesale revenue declined 10%, reflecting the company’s move toward more selective partners and assortments.

During the first half, the company recorded a net closure of 21 stores. It also opened its first dedicated BOSS Green store in the U.S. Grieder said early results from the BOSS Green concept were “very promising,” although he said it was too early to provide a target number of stores.

Gross margin rises as costs and inventory decline

Despite lower revenue, Hugo Boss expanded its second-quarter gross margin by 200 basis points to 64.9%. Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Yves Müller said the improvement was driven by sourcing efficiencies, price increases in the spring/summer 2026 collection, a higher proportion of full-price sales and lower markdown activity.

Müller said the company expects structural gross-margin benefits to continue as it simplifies product assortments, reduces the number of vendors and increases order volumes with suppliers. The company also plans to further reduce air freight, aiming for a largely no-air-freight policy except for limited exceptions.

Operating expenses declined 4% in the quarter. Selling and marketing expenses fell 6%, supported by retail productivity initiatives, marketing effectiveness and the timing of brand investments. Administrative expenses increased 3%, reflecting digital investments and one-time takeover-related fees in the mid-single-digit million-euro range.

EBIT totaled €59 million, representing a 6.5% margin, while net income after minorities was €33 million. Earnings per share were €0.49.

Inventory was down 15% on a currency-adjusted basis at June 30 and represented 23.1% of group sales, improving by 240 basis points from the prior year. Trade net working capital declined 11% on a currency-adjusted basis, aided by lower inventories and receivables. Free cash flow before leases reached €105 million in the quarter and €137 million in the first half.

Logistics investment and brand spending

Hugo Boss completed the go-live of an extension to its Filderstadt distribution center during the second quarter, an investment of more than €100 million. Müller said the highly automated facility will enable the company to bring HUGO apparel operations in-house after previously using a third-party provider.

The move is expected to generate efficiency gains in the low-double-digit million-euro range beginning in the third quarter, according to Müller. The company also expects transportation efficiencies by combining BOSS and HUGO deliveries for European wholesale and retail customers.

The company said it will increase marketing investment in the second half, consistent with its planned spending phasing. Planned activity includes winter and holiday campaigns, additional BOSS BY BECKHAM activations and a fall “authentic luxury” campaign featuring Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani.

Its HUGO BOSS XP loyalty program had more than 14 million members in the first half, up 16% year over year. Grieder said members shop more frequently and that younger consumers represented nearly half of new member acquisitions.

Guidance maintained and takeover offer rejected

Hugo Boss maintained its outlook for 2026, expecting currency-adjusted group sales to decline in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range and EBIT to be between €300 million and €350 million. The company expects EMEA sales to decline by a high-single-digit to low-teen percentage rate, while the Americas and Asia-Pacific are expected to fall in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

The company said currency translation should remain a moderate headwind to reported sales and that geopolitical uncertainty may continue to affect consumer sentiment during the second half.

Grieder also addressed Frasers Group’s voluntary takeover offer. He said Hugo Boss’s management board and supervisory board, following a review supported by two independent external opinions, concluded that the €38-per-share offer did not reflect the company’s long-term potential and recommended shareholders reject it.

Grieder said Frasers remains a longstanding customer and the company’s largest shareholder, and that Hugo Boss expects to maintain a constructive relationship with the group while continuing to execute its existing strategy.

About Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

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