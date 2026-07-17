Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Humacyte to $2.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Humacyte from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Humacyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th.

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Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Humacyte had a negative net margin of 4,836.06% and a negative return on equity of 2,914.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 56,818 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 148,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,262. The trade was a 62.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 45,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $41,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 267,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,491.70. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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