Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana's Q2 2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($6.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.26 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $258.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Humana from $201.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Humana from $195.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $246.83.

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Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $300.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Humana by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on Humana to $254 from $182 while keeping a Neutral rating, suggesting improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Piper Sandler price target increase article

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Humana to $254 from $182 while keeping a Neutral rating, suggesting improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Humana, CenterWell and USAA announced a veterans-focused community service initiative with the VFW, which may support the company’s brand and social impact reputation. Veterans Day of Service article

Humana, CenterWell and USAA announced a veterans-focused community service initiative with the VFW, which may support the company’s brand and social impact reputation. Neutral Sentiment: Humana also announced more than $1 million in Louisiana health-outcome grants, a positive corporate initiative that is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Louisiana grants article

Humana also announced more than $1 million in Louisiana health-outcome grants, a positive corporate initiative that is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Humana’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $9.01 from $9.90, signaling softer near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research cut Humana’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $9.01 from $9.90, signaling softer near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered estimates for FY2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings momentum may be uneven.

The firm also lowered estimates for FY2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings momentum may be uneven. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintains a Strong Sell rating on Humana, which adds to pressure on the shares.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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