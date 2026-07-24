Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.63%.The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,319,041 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,319,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,351,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,215,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,091,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,092,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,927 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Huntington Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q2 EPS came in at $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates and improving from $0.38 a year ago, while revenue of about $2.85 billion was slightly ahead of expectations. Article link

Adjusted Q2 EPS came in at $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates and improving from $0.38 a year ago, while revenue of about $2.85 billion was slightly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all increased year over year, pointing to solid underlying business momentum. Article link

Net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits all increased year over year, pointing to solid underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above the consensus estimate, signaling management confidence in earnings growth ahead.

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above the consensus estimate, signaling management confidence in earnings growth ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Huntington said it maintained its 2026 outlook overall, and investors are likely focusing on the balance between stronger income trends and softer margins. Article link

Huntington said it maintained its 2026 outlook overall, and investors are likely focusing on the balance between stronger income trends and softer margins. Negative Sentiment: Net interest margin declined in the quarter as funding costs rose, which may temper enthusiasm even with stronger revenue and earnings growth. Article link

Net interest margin declined in the quarter as funding costs rose, which may temper enthusiasm even with stronger revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and provisions remain a headwind, suggesting some pressure on profitability despite the better operating revenue mix. Article link

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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