Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $3.0148 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.15. 154,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $215.04 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,275 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,408 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Melius Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $465.00 to $441.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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