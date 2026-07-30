Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $20.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of HII stock opened at $280.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $256.45 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Huntington Ingalls Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: HII reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share , substantially above the $3.79 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $3.42 billion , also exceeding the $3.15 billion estimate. HII Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

HII reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of , substantially above the $3.79 analyst consensus. Revenue reached , also exceeding the $3.15 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised or reaffirmed a strong full-year revenue outlook of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion , above the $13.0 billion consensus estimate. However, the reported update did not include a specific EPS guidance figure. Huntington Ingalls Industries Q2 2026 Earnings

The company raised or reaffirmed a strong full-year revenue outlook of , above the $13.0 billion consensus estimate. However, the reported update did not include a specific EPS guidance figure. Positive Sentiment: HII and its nuclear submarine shipbuilding partners received contracts valued at approximately $76.6 billion to build Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines. The awards strengthen long-term backlog visibility for Newport News Shipbuilding, although the work will be executed over multiple years. HII Submarine Contracts

HII and its nuclear submarine shipbuilding partners received contracts valued at approximately to build Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines. The awards strengthen long-term backlog visibility for Newport News Shipbuilding, although the work will be executed over multiple years. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share , payable Sept. 11 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The dividend supports income-focused investors but was already broadly anticipated. HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , payable Sept. 11 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The dividend supports income-focused investors but was already broadly anticipated. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, the stock has decreased. Investors may be concerned that the quarter’s strong results do not yet translate into improved full-year EPS visibility, while prior commentary pointed to higher general and administrative costs pressuring profitability. HII Q2 Earnings Preview

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here