Huntsman (HUN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.5955 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio is currently -18.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 83.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $106,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,841,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,598 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4,003.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806,207 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,187 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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