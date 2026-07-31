Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $10.94. Huntsman shares last traded at $10.2650, with a volume of 1,055,328 shares.

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More Huntsman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and reduced losses: Second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to $1.663 billion, exceeding the $1.60 billion analyst estimate. Huntsman’s net loss narrowed to $6 million, or $0.03 per share, from $158 million, or $0.92 per share, a year earlier. Polyurethanes revenue rose 16%, Advanced Materials increased 19%, and Performance Products grew 5%. Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to $1.663 billion, exceeding the $1.60 billion analyst estimate. Huntsman’s net loss narrowed to $6 million, or $0.03 per share, from $158 million, or $0.92 per share, a year earlier. Polyurethanes revenue rose 16%, Advanced Materials increased 19%, and Performance Products grew 5%. Positive Sentiment: Merger remains on track: Huntsman said its planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin Corporation is progressing, with a stockholder vote scheduled for August 25. Completion could provide potential scale and operating benefits, although investors will continue to monitor approval and execution risks. Huntsman Q2 Revenue Rises

Huntsman said its planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin Corporation is progressing, with a stockholder vote scheduled for August 25. Completion could provide potential scale and operating benefits, although investors will continue to monitor approval and execution risks. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized payout is approximately $0.35 per share, supporting an indicated yield of about 3.5% based on the provided stock information. Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2026 Common Dividend

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized payout is approximately $0.35 per share, supporting an indicated yield of about 3.5% based on the provided stock information. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity is adequate but cash generation is weak: Huntsman reported approximately $900 million of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity at quarter-end, but operating activities used $60 million and free cash flow was negative $90 million.

Huntsman reported approximately $900 million of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity at quarter-end, but operating activities used $60 million and free cash flow was negative $90 million. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Reported diluted loss of $0.03 per share was described by Zacks as break-even, but still fell short of its $0.06-per-share consensus estimate. The company also remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity, which likely overshadowed the stronger revenue performance. Huntsman Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Huntsman from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio is presently -18.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

Further Reading

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