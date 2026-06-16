Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,460.75. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $415,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,328,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,448 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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