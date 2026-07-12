Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

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Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 3.3%

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 192,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,331. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,519. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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