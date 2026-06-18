Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.79 and last traded at $97.4410, with a volume of 90834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $415,931. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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