Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ HURN opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,062,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here