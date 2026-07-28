Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $138.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Hut 8 from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $195.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.20.

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Hut 8 Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUT traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. 3,415,344 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,505. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 4.62. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $140.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The business had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, Director Amy Marie Wilkinson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,015,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,418,066.08. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,010. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 175.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 35.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hut 8

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: A broader rally in cryptocurrency and AI-infrastructure stocks helped leveraged ETFs post strong gains last week, providing a favorable industry backdrop for Hut 8’s mining and data-center businesses. However, the report does not identify a company-specific catalyst. 5 Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

A broader rally in cryptocurrency and AI-infrastructure stocks helped leveraged ETFs post strong gains last week, providing a favorable industry backdrop for Hut 8’s mining and data-center businesses. However, the report does not identify a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An article highlighting artificial-intelligence stocks to follow may support continued investor interest in the AI-infrastructure theme, but it provides no specific update on Hut 8’s operations, financial outlook or valuation. Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now - July 24th

An article highlighting artificial-intelligence stocks to follow may support continued investor interest in the AI-infrastructure theme, but it provides no specific update on Hut 8’s operations, financial outlook or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks expects Hut 8’s second-quarter earnings to decline and says the company lacks the two key factors that typically support an earnings beat, raising the risk of a miss or cautious outlook in the upcoming report. Earnings Preview: Hut 8 (HUT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks expects Hut 8’s second-quarter earnings to decline and says the company lacks the two key factors that typically support an earnings beat, raising the risk of a miss or cautious outlook in the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group’s forecasts point to continued losses: $(0.53) per share for Q2 2026, $(1.43) for Q3, $(1.36) for Q4 and $(3.69) for full-year 2026. Its estimates become substantially more negative for 2027 and 2028, including a $(14.81) loss in 2027 and $(28.97) loss in 2028. These projections contrast with the current full-year consensus loss of $(2.12) and may weigh on sentiment by highlighting ongoing profitability concerns.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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