Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.60 and last traded at $101.14. 4,647,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,794,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

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Hut 8 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $157 from $138 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating. The new target implies substantial upside from the referenced $101.14 level, signaling confidence in Hut 8’s growth prospects. Benzinga analyst price target report

to $157 from $138 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “outperform” rating. The new target implies substantial upside from the referenced $101.14 level, signaling confidence in Hut 8’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia was reportedly identified as the tenant behind Hut 8’s proposed $50 billion Texas data center. If confirmed, the relationship could materially strengthen Hut 8’s artificial-intelligence infrastructure strategy, improve the credibility of its large-scale data-center plans and expand its long-term revenue opportunity. Nvidia reportedly behind Hut 8 Texas data center

If confirmed, the relationship could materially strengthen Hut 8’s artificial-intelligence infrastructure strategy, improve the credibility of its large-scale data-center plans and expand its long-term revenue opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Broader enthusiasm for crypto and AI-infrastructure stocks has helped leveraged exchange-traded funds post strong recent gains. This may provide a favorable sector backdrop for HUT, although the report does not announce a company-specific development. Zacks leveraged ETF performance report

Broader enthusiasm for crypto and AI-infrastructure stocks has helped leveraged exchange-traded funds post strong recent gains. This may provide a favorable sector backdrop for HUT, although the report does not announce a company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Zacks expects Hut 8’s second-quarter earnings to decline and says the company lacks the key factors typically associated with an earnings beat. The preview could increase caution ahead of the results. Zacks Hut 8 earnings preview

and says the company lacks the key factors typically associated with an earnings beat. The preview could increase caution ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group’s forecasts point to widening losses. The firm estimates a $3.69 per-share loss for fiscal 2026, $14.81 for fiscal 2027 and $28.97 for fiscal 2028, all materially below the company’s current-year consensus loss estimate of $2.12. These projections highlight execution, financing and profitability risks despite Hut 8’s long-term AI opportunity. MarketBeat Hut 8 analyst estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HUT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $195.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Trading Down 3.3%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The firm had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,924,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,924,010. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 10,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $808,097.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,071.74. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 175.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 42.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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