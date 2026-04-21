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Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Hut 8 reached C$107.84 (last C$107.81) on heavy volume (~990,676 shares), trading up about 5.1% and well above its 50‑day (C$74.96) and 200‑day (C$69.76) moving averages.
  • Analyst bullishness and risk profile: Multiple upgrades (including HC Wainwright to Strong Buy and KBW to "moderate buy") give a consensus Strong Buy rating (five Strong Buys, one Buy); the company has a C$11.95B market cap, a negative P/E (-50.38) and a high beta (4.58), indicating elevated volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.84 and last traded at C$107.81, with a volume of 990676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hut 8 to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUT

Hut 8 Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a market cap of C$11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 4.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.76.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America's innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin's market direction.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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