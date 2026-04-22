hVIVO (LON:HVO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital Group

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 10 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 15.

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hVIVO Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LON:HVO traded up GBX 0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.40. 15,131,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.85. hVIVO has a 1 year low of GBX 4.31 and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50.

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 4,677 million for the quarter. hVIVO had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that hVIVO will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current year.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

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