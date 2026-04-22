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hVIVO (LON:HVO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
hVIVO logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated a "Buy" on hVIVO, leaving the stock with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (two Buys, one Hold) and an average price target of GBX 15, while Stifel Nicolaus maintains a "Hold" with a GBX 10 target.
  • Shares traded up about 2.2% to GBX 9.40 on heavy volume (15.13M vs. a 3.53M average), with a market cap of £64.71M, a P/E of 12.21, and 50-/200-day moving averages of GBX 7.95 and GBX 6.85 respectively.
  • Financials and business: hVIVO reported GBX (0.87) EPS for the quarter and GBX 4,677 million in revenue, showing negative ROE (-14.65%) and net margin (-12.48%), and operates human challenge trials for vaccines and antivirals.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 10 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on hVIVO

hVIVO Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LON:HVO traded up GBX 0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.40. 15,131,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.85. hVIVO has a 1 year low of GBX 4.31 and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50.

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 4,677 million for the quarter. hVIVO had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that hVIVO will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current year.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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