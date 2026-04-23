hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Down 9.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO - Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.30 and last traded at GBX 8.30. Approximately 3,446,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,530,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.15.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HVO shares. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 10 target price on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, hVIVO has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 15.

Read Our Latest Report on hVIVO

hVIVO Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. hVIVO had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 12.48%.The business had revenue of GBX 4,677 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

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