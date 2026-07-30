Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,854,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $206.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $190.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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