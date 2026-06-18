Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.40.

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Several research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 237,058 shares of company stock valued at $40,036,071 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,317 shares of the company's stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 70.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 189,272 shares of the company's stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50-day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $164.33. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $206.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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