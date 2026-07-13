Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.3571.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,658 shares of company stock valued at $39,977,159. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company's stock worth $868,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after buying an additional 1,695,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,814,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $191.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.41. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $206.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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