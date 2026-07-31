Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on H. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.93.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -503.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $392,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,944. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock worth $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,847,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 296,931 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.12, ahead of the $0.91 consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.83 billion also exceeded estimates. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and solid U.S. demand. Hyatt Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.12, ahead of the $0.91 consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.83 billion also exceeded estimates. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and solid U.S. demand. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its development pipeline and maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion. Hyatt also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 27.

The company expanded its development pipeline and maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion. Hyatt also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 27. Neutral Sentiment: Management is accelerating growth in mid-tier brands, while some hotel openings may shift into early 2027. The strategy could support long-term room growth, but the timing raises near-term execution concerns. Hyatt Pressured Over Delayed Openings

Management is accelerating growth in mid-tier brands, while some hotel openings may shift into early 2027. The strategy could support long-term room growth, but the timing raises near-term execution concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is reportedly interested in acquiring the Hyatt Regency hotel near the airport. Any effect on Hyatt would depend on transaction terms and whether the company retains a management agreement. DFW Airport Wants to Buy Hyatt Regency Hotel

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is reportedly interested in acquiring the Hyatt Regency hotel near the airport. Any effect on Hyatt would depend on transaction terms and whether the company retains a management agreement. Negative Sentiment: Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR declined 1.2%, reflecting softer resort demand and weaker airlift. Investors are also concerned about slower booking recovery in Mexico, Middle East disruptions and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica. Hyatt All-Inclusive Portfolio Posted Q2 Net RevPAR Decline

Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR declined 1.2%, reflecting softer resort demand and weaker airlift. Investors are also concerned about slower booking recovery in Mexico, Middle East disruptions and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica. Negative Sentiment: Hyatt kept its full-year outlook unchanged rather than raising guidance after the quarterly beat, and its room-growth outlook and opening schedule disappointed investors. The combination of resort weakness and delayed openings outweighed the strong headline results. Hyatt Falls Despite Q2 Beat

Hyatt kept its full-year outlook unchanged rather than raising guidance after the quarterly beat, and its room-growth outlook and opening schedule disappointed investors. The combination of resort weakness and delayed openings outweighed the strong headline results. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data shows 31 insider sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment overhang, although the transactions may reflect planned selling rather than a fundamental change in outlook.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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