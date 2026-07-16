Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.43.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $193.34. 18,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -551.84 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $206.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.90.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $392,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,944. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,658 shares of company stock valued at $39,977,159. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,352,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,814,000 after buying an additional 193,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,607 shares of the company's stock worth $120,153,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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