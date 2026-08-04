Hyliion (HYLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSEAMERICAN:HYLN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 1,362,294 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,405. The company has a market capitalization of $733.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 3.52. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,253,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,803 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 27.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,295,760 shares of the company's stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 1,355,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 941.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HYLN

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. develops electrified powertrain solutions aimed at reducing fuel consumption and emissions for Class 8 commercial vehicles. Its flagship offerings include the Hypertruck ERX electric axle and hybrid powertrain systems that integrate battery packs with onboard natural gas generators. These modular solutions are designed to retrofit existing diesel trucks or to be incorporated by original equipment manufacturers, allowing fleets to transition toward lower-carbon operations without replacing entire fleets.

Founded in 2015 by Thomas Healy and based in Austin, Texas, Hyliion went public in 2020 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.

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