Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.7833.

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Several research analysts have issued reports on HYPR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyperfine

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 226.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyperfine will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 223,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,195 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,735 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc NASDAQ: HYPR is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company's flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient's bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

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