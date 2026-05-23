i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.8333.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In other i3 Verticals news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $142,214.06. Following the sale, the executive owned 31,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $725,937.50. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1,299.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 8,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company's stock.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 1.7%

i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $559.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $33.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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