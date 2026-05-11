i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.17.

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i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. 179,411 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,034. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $142,214.06. Following the transaction, the executive owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,937.50. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,303,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 609,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 375,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company's stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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