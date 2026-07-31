iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$173.64 and traded as high as C$207.83. iA Financial shares last traded at C$207.83, with a volume of 274,157 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotia reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$168.00 to C$198.52 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$180.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD upped their price target on iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$214.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$188.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

iA Financial Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$191.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, insider Renée Laflamme sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.81, for a total transaction of C$2,410,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,645 shares in the company, valued at C$2,245,272.45. This represents a 51.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Alain Bergeron sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.40, for a total value of C$136,780.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $7,156,765. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

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