Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 347024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price target on Ichor in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $403,637.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $818,694.75. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 6,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $455,644.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,545,606.70. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ichor by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 286.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 75.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 243.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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