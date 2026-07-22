Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.85, but opened at $91.49. Ichor shares last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 66,804 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,059.24. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 6,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $455,644.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,606.70. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after buying an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 807,792 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ichor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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