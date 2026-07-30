Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.25, but opened at $70.69. Ichor shares last traded at $71.8570, with a volume of 132,256 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,535,059.24. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ichor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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