Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the technology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company's current price.

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.57.

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Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $113.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $294.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ichor's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ichor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ichor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ichor reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.34 per share , above the $0.31 analyst consensus and well ahead of $0.03 a year earlier. Gross-margin gains helped offset weaker-than-expected revenue. ICHR Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Gains, Revenues Rise Year over Year

Ichor reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the $0.31 analyst consensus and well ahead of $0.03 a year earlier. Gross-margin gains helped offset weaker-than-expected revenue. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance exceeded expectations: revenue of $315 million to $345 million versus consensus of $313.8 million, and EPS of $0.40 to $0.50 versus $0.39 expected. Management expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% above the first half as supply constraints ease and semiconductor-related demand improves. Ichor Q3 Revenue and Margin Outlook

Third-quarter guidance exceeded expectations: revenue of versus consensus of $313.8 million, and EPS of versus $0.39 expected. Management expects second-half volumes to be at least 25% above the first half as supply constraints ease and semiconductor-related demand improves. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $88 from $72 and maintained a Buy rating. B. Riley also maintained Buy, although it reduced its target to $105 from $125. Needham Raises Ichor Price Target

Needham raised its price target to from $72 and maintained a Buy rating. B. Riley also maintained Buy, although it reduced its target to $105 from $125. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a steeper second-half ramp, improving quarterly margins and stronger potential growth in 2027 as internal content increases and supply issues moderate. Ichor Earnings Call Takeaways

Management highlighted a steeper second-half ramp, improving quarterly margins and stronger potential growth in 2027 as internal content increases and supply issues moderate. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $294.8 million, below the $300.2 million consensus, even though it increased about 24% year over year. The miss likely outweighs the EPS beat for short-term investors, particularly because GAAP profitability remains pressured and gross margin was only about 14%. Ichor Holdings Falls on Q2 Revenue Miss

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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