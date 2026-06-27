ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.40.

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Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $160.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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