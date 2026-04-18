ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.33.

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ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $160.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,501.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $535.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. ICU Medical's revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 41,000.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 70.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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