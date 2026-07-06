ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.62 and last traded at $159.28, with a volume of 256378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.97.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.40.

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ICU Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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