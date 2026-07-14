ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.00 and last traded at $157.1960, with a volume of 893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.40.

View Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,638,000 after buying an additional 690,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 239.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 272,782 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

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