ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.12 and last traded at $167.8310, with a volume of 4195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.00.

View Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ICU Medical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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